Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

WM opened at $179.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

