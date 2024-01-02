Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of W stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,238 shares of company stock worth $1,858,576. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

