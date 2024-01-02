Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

