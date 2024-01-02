Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Where Food Comes From worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFCF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Where Food Comes From has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

