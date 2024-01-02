WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

