William Blair Weighs in on Genpact Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Genpact in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $2,219,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

