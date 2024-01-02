Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

WLFC stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $28,479.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,519,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 975,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,930,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,526 in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

