Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WZZZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wizz Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.38) to GBX 1,800 ($22.92) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,950 ($50.30) to GBX 3,700 ($47.12) in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

Shares of WZZZY opened at $5.55 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

(Get Free Report

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.