Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

