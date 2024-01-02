Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,961 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,212.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,093.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,166.31.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

