Xponance Inc. Buys 11,927 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

