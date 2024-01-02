Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $811.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $723.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.23.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

