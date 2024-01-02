Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

