Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

