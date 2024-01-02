Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $468.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $547.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

