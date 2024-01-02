Xponance Inc. Has $10.18 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,219 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

