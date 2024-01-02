Xponance Inc. Has $12.04 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

