Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after buying an additional 188,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.