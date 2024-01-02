Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

