Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GWW opened at $828.69 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $748.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

