Xponance Inc. Purchases 8,181 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

