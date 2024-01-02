Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $305.00 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

