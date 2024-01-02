Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MO opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

