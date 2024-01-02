Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,286.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,171.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,024.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,633 shares of company stock worth $7,494,026. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.