Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

