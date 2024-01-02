Xponance Inc. Sells 51,248 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

