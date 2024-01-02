YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 679 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64. The firm has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

