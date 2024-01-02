Zacks Research Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.4 %

NOG stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,384 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

