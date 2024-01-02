Zcash Price Tops $27.92 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Zcash has a market capitalization of $455.88 million and $72.00 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $27.92 or 0.00061313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00020950 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.