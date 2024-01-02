Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $197.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

