11,482 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

