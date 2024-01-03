120,000 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.