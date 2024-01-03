1,201 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after buying an additional 476,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $307.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.13. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

