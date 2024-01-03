15,085 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IP opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.