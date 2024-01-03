1,664 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,664 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 362.57, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

