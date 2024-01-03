19,721 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $93.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.63.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,301 shares of company stock worth $18,980,565. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

