270,037 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 270,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,895,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

