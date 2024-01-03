38,510 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of REVG opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.67.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. DA Davidson raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REVG

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.