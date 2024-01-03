4,487 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

