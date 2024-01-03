7,046 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

