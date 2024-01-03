Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Absci by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Absci by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Absci Stock Down 12.1 %

Absci stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. Research analysts expect that Absci will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

