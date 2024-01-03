Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

