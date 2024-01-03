Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,177 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

