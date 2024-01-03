Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,131.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,056.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $926.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $575.39 and a 12-month high of $1,185.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

