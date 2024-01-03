Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.9 %

Acushnet stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $64.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

