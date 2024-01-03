ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 7,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 938,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.42. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $881,478.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,212.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,875.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,396. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

