Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.4 %

ADUS stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

