ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

