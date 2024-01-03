AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,900 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AdTheorent by 68.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADTH shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

Shares of ADTH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.12.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AdTheorent will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

