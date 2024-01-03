Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 673,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advent Technologies by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 516,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Advent Technologies by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 318,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,756.87% and a negative return on equity of 103.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

